Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] Is Currently -0.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] loss -0.52% or -0.19 points to close at $36.47 with a heavy trading volume of 3739821 shares. It opened the trading session at $36.00, the shares rose to $37.44 and dropped to $35.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LYV points out that the company has recorded -45.58% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -68.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, LYV reached to a volume of 3739821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $58.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $63 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on LYV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is set at 4.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYV in the course of the last twelve months was 56.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for LYV stock

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.08. With this latest performance, LYV shares gained by 7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.81 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.58, while it was recorded at 37.27 for the last single week of trading, and 64.46 for the last 200 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.79 and a Gross Margin at +22.83. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.04.

Return on Total Capital for LYV is now 5.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 419.39. Additionally, LYV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 405.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] managed to generate an average of -$465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYV.

An analysis of insider ownership at Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]

There are presently around $5,464 million, or 72.50% of LYV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,146,695, which is approximately 17.631% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,415,230 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $418.48 million in LYV stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $391.84 million in LYV stock with ownership of nearly 0.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV] by around 23,236,125 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 21,174,240 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 104,633,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,043,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYV stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,086,309 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,571,788 shares during the same period.