Ladenburg Thalmann slashes price target on Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] – find out why.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NYSE: CHK] closed the trading session at $17.77 on 04/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.55, while the highest price level was $18.40. The stocks have a year to date performance of -89.24 percent and weekly performance of -32.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -93.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -53.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -85.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 753.01K shares, CHK reached to a volume of 4079496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHK shares is $65.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHK stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chesapeake Energy Corporation is set at 6.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHK in the course of the last twelve months was 0.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CHK stock trade performance evaluation

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.28. With this latest performance, CHK shares dropped by -53.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.20 for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.77, while it was recorded at 15.71 for the last single week of trading, and 189.88 for the last 200 days.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.44 and a Gross Margin at +4.33. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.60.

Return on Total Capital for CHK is now 0.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.71. Additionally, CHK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 332.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] managed to generate an average of -$133,913 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chesapeake Energy Corporation posted -4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 28.67/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -114.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHK.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $72 million, or 52.20% of CHK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHK stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 864,487, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 816,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.74 million in CHK stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $10.79 million in CHK stock with ownership of nearly -36.974% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chesapeake Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NYSE:CHK] by around 969,678 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 2,845,234 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 1,192,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,007,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHK stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 87,988 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,097,556 shares during the same period.