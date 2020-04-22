Thursday, April 23, 2020
Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is -59.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford
Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.04% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -22.65%. Over the last 12 months, KIM stock dropped by -51.41%. The one-year Kimco Realty Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.96. The average equity rating for KIM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.11 billion, with 495.25 million shares outstanding and 420.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.32M shares, KIM stock reached a trading volume of 6075051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $15.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $21, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on KIM stock. On December 17, 2019, analysts increased their price target for KIM shares from 16 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 40.26.

KIM Stock Performance Analysis:

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.65. With this latest performance, KIM shares dropped by -21.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.28 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.52, while it was recorded at 8.79 for the last single week of trading, and 18.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kimco Realty Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.68 and a Gross Margin at +47.77. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.83.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 2.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.17. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $812,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

KIM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kimco Realty Corporation posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 4.60%.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,356 million, or 93.90% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,808,174, which is approximately 0.687% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,577,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $338.79 million in KIM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $273.06 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly -3.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 25,387,822 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 16,899,432 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 349,720,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 392,008,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,959,542 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,771,779 shares during the same period.

