Keefe Bruyette lifts TriState Capital Holdings Inc. [TSC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: TSC] surged by $2.52 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $14.1799 during the day while it closed the day at $12.91. TriState Capital Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 18.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TSC stock has declined by -48.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.15% and lost -50.57% year-on date.

The market cap for TSC stock reached $390.40 million, with 30.24 million shares outstanding and 24.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 286.02K shares, TSC reached a trading volume of 1789198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TriState Capital Holdings Inc. [TSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSC shares is $16.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for TriState Capital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2019, representing the official price target for TriState Capital Holdings Inc. stock. On April 21, 2017, analysts increased their price target for TSC shares from 25 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TriState Capital Holdings Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.29.

TSC stock trade performance evaluation

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. [TSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.55. With this latest performance, TSC shares gained by 34.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.90 for TriState Capital Holdings Inc. [TSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.86, while it was recorded at 10.67 for the last single week of trading, and 20.67 for the last 200 days.

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. [TSC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. [TSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.77. TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.08.

Return on Total Capital for TSC is now 7.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TriState Capital Holdings Inc. [TSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.95. Additionally, TSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TriState Capital Holdings Inc. [TSC] managed to generate an average of $218,091 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TriState Capital Holdings Inc. [TSC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TriState Capital Holdings Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TriState Capital Holdings Inc. go to 12.00%.

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. [TSC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $233 million, or 77.70% of TSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,057,083, which is approximately -0.365% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,633,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.97 million in TSC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.18 million in TSC stock with ownership of nearly 0.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TriState Capital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in TriState Capital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:TSC] by around 2,183,347 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 703,781 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 19,568,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,455,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,266,271 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 25,525 shares during the same period.