Thursday, April 23, 2020
JMP Securities Upgrade Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans
Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE: RWT] gained 4.50% or 0.15 points to close at $3.48 with a heavy trading volume of 4061895 shares. It opened the trading session at $3.26, the shares rose to $3.49 and dropped to $3.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RWT points out that the company has recorded -79.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -62.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, RWT reached to a volume of 4061895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RWT shares is $8.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RWT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Redwood Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Redwood Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17.50, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on RWT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redwood Trust Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for RWT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

Trading performance analysis for RWT stock

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.92. With this latest performance, RWT shares dropped by -28.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RWT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.59 for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.42, while it was recorded at 3.39 for the last single week of trading, and 15.14 for the last 200 days.

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.44 and a Gross Margin at +97.33. Redwood Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.82.

Return on Total Capital for RWT is now 1.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 865.32. Additionally, RWT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 737.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] managed to generate an average of $441,898 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Redwood Trust Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RWT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Redwood Trust Inc. go to 0.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]

There are presently around $365 million, or 92.80% of RWT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RWT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,793,820, which is approximately 14.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,554,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.48 million in RWT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $35.72 million in RWT stock with ownership of nearly -6.932% of the company’s market capitalization.

124 institutional holders increased their position in Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE:RWT] by around 8,978,530 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 6,653,881 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 93,915,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,548,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RWT stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,324,347 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,458,681 shares during the same period.

