JMP Securities slashes price target on MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] – find out why.

MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE: MFA] slipped around -0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.67 at the close of the session, down -0.60%. MFA Financial Inc. stock is now -78.17% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MFA Stock saw the intraday high of $1.72 and lowest of $1.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.09, which means current price is +421.87% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 28.98M shares, MFA reached a trading volume of 21796289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFA shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for MFA Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for MFA Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.50 to $1, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on MFA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MFA Financial Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has MFA stock performed recently?

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.74. With this latest performance, MFA shares dropped by -53.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.49 for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.6286, while it was recorded at 1.6720 for the last single week of trading, and 6.7996 for the last 200 days.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.68 and a Gross Margin at +94.07. MFA Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.49.

Return on Total Capital for MFA is now 2.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 296.45. Additionally, MFA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] managed to generate an average of $5,712,576 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Earnings analysis for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MFA Financial Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFA Financial Inc. go to 5.83%.

Insider trade positions for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]

There are presently around $580 million, or 77.70% of MFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MFA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,379,687, which is approximately 2.942% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 37,835,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.56 million in MFA stocks shares; and THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $55.02 million in MFA stock with ownership of nearly -1.652% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MFA Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE:MFA] by around 21,325,216 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 39,505,480 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 284,208,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 345,039,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFA stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,100,561 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 10,326,467 shares during the same period.