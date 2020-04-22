JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] stock Downgrade by Susquehanna analyst, price target now $9

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] price plunged by -3.48 percent to reach at -$0.3. A sum of 9541148 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.58M shares. JetBlue Airways Corporation shares reached a high of $8.63 and dropped to a low of $8.285 until finishing in the latest session at $8.33.

The one-year JBLU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.77. The average equity rating for JBLU stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $13.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $11, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 1.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

JBLU Stock Performance Analysis:

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.85. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 16.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.69 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.84, while it was recorded at 8.77 for the last single week of trading, and 17.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JetBlue Airways Corporation Fundamentals:

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

JBLU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JetBlue Airways Corporation posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBLU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JetBlue Airways Corporation go to 14.07%.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,375 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,544,177, which is approximately 2.253% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,515,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $220.2 million in JBLU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $193.96 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly -0.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

166 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 25,299,204 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 30,648,820 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 219,246,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,194,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,872,998 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,653,720 shares during the same period.