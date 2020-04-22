J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] Is Currently 3.96 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

J. C. Penney Company Inc. [NYSE: JCP] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.2625 during the day while it closed the day at $0.26. J. C. Penney Company Inc. stock has also loss -18.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JCP stock has declined by -67.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -74.00% and lost -76.79% year-on date.

The market cap for JCP stock reached $83.95 million, with 322.90 million shares outstanding and 306.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.89M shares, JCP reached a trading volume of 8590030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for J. C. Penney Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $2 to $1.25. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2018, representing the official price target for J. C. Penney Company Inc. stock. On August 17, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for JCP shares from 3 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for J. C. Penney Company Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCP in the course of the last twelve months was 0.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

JCP stock trade performance evaluation

J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.75. With this latest performance, JCP shares dropped by -42.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.54 for J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5037, while it was recorded at 0.2542 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8249 for the last 200 days.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

J. C. Penney Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, J. C. Penney Company Inc. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCP.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $46 million, or 58.50% of JCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 44,422,504, which is approximately 0.911% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,089,706 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.52 million in JCP stocks shares; and NEWPORT TRUST CO, currently with $3.98 million in JCP stock with ownership of nearly -1.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

95 institutional holders increased their position in J. C. Penney Company Inc. [NYSE:JCP] by around 16,893,757 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 29,628,246 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 137,682,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,204,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCP stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,177,910 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 14,857,366 shares during the same period.