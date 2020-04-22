Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] is -48.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] loss -4.18% or -0.34 points to close at $7.80 with a heavy trading volume of 10176696 shares. It opened the trading session at $7.79, the shares rose to $8.035 and dropped to $7.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HBAN points out that the company has recorded -45.03% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.49M shares, HBAN reached to a volume of 10176696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $10.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on HBAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.88.

Trading performance analysis for HBAN stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.14. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.67 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.08, while it was recorded at 7.78 for the last single week of trading, and 13.16 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to 4.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

There are presently around $6,357 million, or 78.10% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,647,879, which is approximately 0.385% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 87,078,755 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $708.82 million in HBAN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $426.82 million in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly -24.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

353 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 43,221,734 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 45,049,089 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 692,672,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 780,942,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,656,572 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 6,548,480 shares during the same period.