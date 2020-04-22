HP Inc. [HPQ] stock Resumed by Goldman analyst, price target now $11

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] traded at a low on 04/21/20, posting a -6.12 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.42. The results of the trading session contributed to over 12173223 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HP Inc. stands at 4.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.37%.

The market cap for HPQ stock reached $20.97 billion, with 1.45 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.59M shares, HPQ reached a trading volume of 12173223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HP Inc. [HPQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $20.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 6.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has HPQ stock performed recently?

HP Inc. [HPQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.42. With this latest performance, HPQ shares gained by 3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.78 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.21, while it was recorded at 15.11 for the last single week of trading, and 19.27 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.53 and a Gross Margin at +18.30. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.40.

Return on Total Capital for HPQ is now 81.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 84.37. Additionally, HPQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 130.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HP Inc. [HPQ] managed to generate an average of $56,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.71.HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for HP Inc. [HPQ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HP Inc. posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 10.81%.

Insider trade positions for HP Inc. [HPQ]

There are presently around $17,638 million, or 84.90% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 129,732,144, which is approximately 0.881% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 118,723,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.53 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly 0.293% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 402 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 95,534,573 shares. Additionally, 447 investors decreased positions by around 187,359,091 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 865,395,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,148,288,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,447,312 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 32,729,801 shares during the same period.