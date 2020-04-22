Groupon Inc. [GRPN] Stock trading around $0.93 per share: What’s Next?

Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ: GRPN] closed the trading session at $0.93 on 04/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.891, while the highest price level was $0.952. The stocks have a year to date performance of -61.30 percent and weekly performance of 8.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -68.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 67.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -70.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.94M shares, GRPN reached to a volume of 8929501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Groupon Inc. [GRPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRPN shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRPN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Groupon Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $3.20 to $2.40. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2019, representing the official price target for Groupon Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Groupon Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRPN in the course of the last twelve months was 124.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

GRPN stock trade performance evaluation

Groupon Inc. [GRPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.82. With this latest performance, GRPN shares gained by 67.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.55 for Groupon Inc. [GRPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2335, while it was recorded at 0.8956 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4278 for the last 200 days.

Groupon Inc. [GRPN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Groupon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Groupon Inc. [GRPN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Groupon Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Groupon Inc. go to -5.70%.

Groupon Inc. [GRPN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $387 million, or 74.70% of GRPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRPN stocks are: PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 56,360,500, which is approximately -0.502% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,765,854 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.14 million in GRPN stocks shares; and ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, currently with $30.99 million in GRPN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ:GRPN] by around 30,990,264 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 19,814,529 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 360,632,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,437,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRPN stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,375,768 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,461,431 shares during the same period.