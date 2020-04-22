GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] is 74.43% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: GNMK] price surged by 1.57 percent to reach at $0.13. A sum of 3078099 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.35M shares. GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares reached a high of $8.56 and dropped to a low of $8.06 until finishing in the latest session at $8.39.

The one-year GNMK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.1. The average equity rating for GNMK stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNMK shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNMK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2019, representing the official price target for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on GNMK stock. On November 03, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for GNMK shares from 15 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

GNMK Stock Performance Analysis:

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.02. With this latest performance, GNMK shares gained by 56.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.83 for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.88, while it was recorded at 7.86 for the last single week of trading, and 5.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GenMark Diagnostics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.50 and a Gross Margin at +32.50. GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.79.

Return on Total Capital for GNMK is now -52.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -207.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 631.28. Additionally, GNMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 616.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] managed to generate an average of -$108,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

GNMK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNMK.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $457 million, or 93.10% of GNMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNMK stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,709,057, which is approximately 1.081% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 5,517,767 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.58 million in GNMK stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $42.57 million in GNMK stock with ownership of nearly 25.564% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:GNMK] by around 5,503,659 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 2,991,690 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 46,804,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,299,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNMK stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 994,723 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 779,280 shares during the same period.