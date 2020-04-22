Frontier Communications Corporation [FTR] is -78.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Frontier Communications Corporation [NASDAQ: FTR] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.211 during the day while it closed the day at $0.19. Frontier Communications Corporation stock has also loss -49.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTR stock has declined by -67.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -81.19% and lost -78.64% year-on date.

The market cap for FTR stock reached $24.85 million, with 130.77 million shares outstanding and 103.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, FTR reached a trading volume of 4644134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Frontier Communications Corporation [FTR]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Frontier Communications Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Frontier Communications Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Communications Corporation is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTR in the course of the last twelve months was 0.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

FTR stock trade performance evaluation

Frontier Communications Corporation [FTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -49.56. With this latest performance, FTR shares dropped by -78.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.08 for Frontier Communications Corporation [FTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4237, while it was recorded at 0.2206 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7734 for the last 200 days.

Frontier Communications Corporation [FTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Communications Corporation [FTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.08 and a Gross Margin at +40.34. Frontier Communications Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.91.

Return on Total Capital for FTR is now 9.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.12. Additionally, FTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 133.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 91.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frontier Communications Corporation [FTR] managed to generate an average of -$323,005 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Frontier Communications Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Frontier Communications Corporation [FTR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Frontier Communications Corporation posted -0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -121.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Frontier Communications Corporation go to 7.30%.

Frontier Communications Corporation [FTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13 million, or 60.40% of FTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,798,577, which is approximately -43.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,141,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 million in FTR stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $1.21 million in FTR stock with ownership of nearly 45.537% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontier Communications Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Frontier Communications Corporation [NASDAQ:FTR] by around 13,120,869 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 25,098,354 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 25,266,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,485,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTR stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,320,147 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 7,534,982 shares during the same period.