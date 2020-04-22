For SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD], Seaport Global Securities sees a drop to $17. What next?

SandRidge Energy Inc. [NYSE: SD] traded at a high on 04/21/20, posting a 69.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.83. The results of the trading session contributed to over 4600952 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SandRidge Energy Inc. stands at 28.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 23.91%.

The market cap for SD stock reached $71.94 million, with 39.31 million shares outstanding and 34.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 446.79K shares, SD reached a trading volume of 4600952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD]?

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for SandRidge Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SandRidge Energy Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has SD stock performed recently?

SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.00. With this latest performance, SD shares gained by 128.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.02 for SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4687, while it was recorded at 1.2500 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8332 for the last 200 days.

SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.55 and a Gross Margin at -0.77. SandRidge Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -168.38.

Return on Total Capital for SD is now -5.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.29. Additionally, SD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD] managed to generate an average of -$1,664,093 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.SandRidge Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SandRidge Energy Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 244.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SandRidge Energy Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD]

There are presently around $29 million, or 76.90% of SD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SD stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 4,818,832, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,285,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 million in SD stocks shares; and GUGGENHEIM CAPITAL LLC, currently with $2.27 million in SD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SandRidge Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in SandRidge Energy Inc. [NYSE:SD] by around 1,610,157 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 3,353,986 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 22,272,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,236,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SD stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,681 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,486,575 shares during the same period.