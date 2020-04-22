For Halliburton Company [HAL], Wells Fargo sees a rise to $8. What next?

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.76 during the day while it closed the day at $7.46. Halliburton Company stock has also loss -2.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HAL stock has declined by -68.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.52% and lost -69.51% year-on date.

The market cap for HAL stock reached $6.79 billion, with 910.01 million shares outstanding and 870.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.94M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 34550565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $9.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17.50 to $7, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on HAL stock. On March 27, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HAL shares from 28 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 23.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

HAL stock trade performance evaluation

Halliburton Company [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.23. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 47.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.43 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.63, while it was recorded at 7.26 for the last single week of trading, and 18.84 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.15 and a Gross Margin at +10.20. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.05.

Return on Total Capital for HAL is now 5.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halliburton Company [HAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.57. Additionally, HAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halliburton Company [HAL] managed to generate an average of -$20,564 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Halliburton Company [HAL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Halliburton Company posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,370 million, or 82.10% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 96,217,135, which is approximately 22.636% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,385,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $453.11 million in HAL stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $345.57 million in HAL stock with ownership of nearly -0.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 335 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 73,003,616 shares. Additionally, 400 investors decreased positions by around 62,421,286 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 568,425,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 703,850,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,468,444 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 7,574,676 shares during the same period.