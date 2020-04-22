For Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS], Dawson James sees a rise to $4. What next?

Document Security Systems Inc. [AMEX: DSS] closed the trading session at $0.25 on 04/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.21, while the highest price level was $0.27. The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.34 percent and weekly performance of 10.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.06M shares, DSS reached to a volume of 10377491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSS shares is $1.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Document Security Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Document Security Systems Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

DSS stock trade performance evaluation

Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.73. With this latest performance, DSS shares gained by 25.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.62 for Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2126, while it was recorded at 0.2338 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3174 for the last 200 days.

Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.84 and a Gross Margin at +27.84. Document Security Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.89.

Return on Total Capital for DSS is now -21.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.36. Additionally, DSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] managed to generate an average of -$28,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Document Security Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Document Security Systems Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSS.

Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of DSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 374,691, which is approximately -10.38% of the company’s market cap and around 21.80% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 53,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12000.0 in DSS stocks shares; and LPL FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $9000.0 in DSS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Document Security Systems Inc. [AMEX:DSS] by around 17,122 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 92,913 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 468,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 578,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 88 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 35,538 shares during the same period.