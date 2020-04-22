First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] stock Upgrade by Stephens analyst, price target now $13

First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE: FHN] slipped around -0.29 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.67 at the close of the session, down -3.64%. First Horizon National Corporation stock is now -53.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FHN Stock saw the intraday high of $7.99 and lowest of $7.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.42, which means current price is +22.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.88M shares, FHN reached a trading volume of 5853757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for First Horizon National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for First Horizon National Corporation stock. On October 17, 2019, analysts increased their price target for FHN shares from 17 to 17.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon National Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.23.

How has FHN stock performed recently?

First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.03. With this latest performance, FHN shares dropped by -0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.84 for First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.90, while it was recorded at 7.72 for the last single week of trading, and 14.81 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.11. First Horizon National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.37.

Return on Total Capital for FHN is now 7.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.87. Additionally, FHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] managed to generate an average of $87,883 per employee.

Earnings analysis for First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Horizon National Corporation posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon National Corporation go to 9.50%.

Insider trade positions for First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]

There are presently around $2,215 million, or 88.90% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,406,220, which is approximately 19.689% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,187,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $248.25 million in FHN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $144.49 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly -9.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 34,034,949 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 16,281,956 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 227,973,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,290,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,465,892 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 5,478,893 shares during the same period.