Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] Stock trading around $16.26 per share: What’s Next?

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] price plunged by -2.52 percent to reach at -$0.42. A sum of 11295171 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.28M shares. Fifth Third Bancorp shares reached a high of $17.08 and dropped to a low of $15.619 until finishing in the latest session at $16.26.

The one-year FITB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.62. The average equity rating for FITB stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $22.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on FITB stock. On October 25, 2019, analysts increased their price target for FITB shares from 32 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for FITB in the course of the last twelve months was 13.37.

FITB Stock Performance Analysis:

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.19. With this latest performance, FITB shares gained by 25.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.97 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.02, while it was recorded at 16.01 for the last single week of trading, and 26.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fifth Third Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.05. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.89.

Return on Total Capital for FITB is now 9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.22. Additionally, FITB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] managed to generate an average of $125,371 per employee.

FITB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fifth Third Bancorp posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to 10.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,382 million, or 80.50% of FITB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 71,361,962, which is approximately 6.397% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 61,829,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in FITB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $791.69 million in FITB stock with ownership of nearly -1.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

311 institutional holders increased their position in Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB] by around 37,433,849 shares. Additionally, 395 investors decreased positions by around 42,144,776 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 482,885,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 562,464,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FITB stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,382,220 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 3,467,242 shares during the same period.