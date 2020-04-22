Thursday, April 23, 2020
Finance

DropCar Inc. [DCAR] is -34.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer
DropCar Inc. [NASDAQ: DCAR] traded at a high on 04/21/20, posting a 27.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.57. The results of the trading session contributed to over 5306477 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DropCar Inc. stands at 52.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 23.88%.

The market cap for DCAR stock reached $2.80 million, with 4.87 million shares outstanding and 3.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 331.18K shares, DCAR reached a trading volume of 5306477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DropCar Inc. [DCAR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for DropCar Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

How has DCAR stock performed recently?

DropCar Inc. [DCAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.96. With this latest performance, DCAR shares gained by 27.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.04 for DropCar Inc. [DCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5773, while it was recorded at 0.4980 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7357 for the last 200 days.

DropCar Inc. [DCAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for DCAR is now -83.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -85.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DropCar Inc. [DCAR] managed to generate an average of -$422,506 per employee.DropCar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for DropCar Inc. [DCAR]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.90% of DCAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCAR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 27,538, which is approximately 23.489% of the company’s market cap and around 22.09% of the total institutional ownership; INSTITUTE FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC., holding 19,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in DCAR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6000.0 in DCAR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DropCar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in DropCar Inc. [NASDAQ:DCAR] by around 6,392 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 14,367 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 64,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCAR stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 573 shares during the same period.

