Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $6

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE: DBD] traded at a low on 04/21/20, posting a -6.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.44. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1803542 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stands at 9.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.72%.

The market cap for DBD stock reached $268.77 million, with 78.13 million shares outstanding and 75.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, DBD reached a trading volume of 1803542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBD shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBD in the course of the last twelve months was 89.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has DBD stock performed recently?

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.10. With this latest performance, DBD shares dropped by -16.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.44 for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.58, while it was recorded at 3.68 for the last single week of trading, and 9.33 for the last 200 days.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.33 and a Gross Margin at +24.42. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.74.

Return on Total Capital for DBD is now 11.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.50. Additionally, DBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] managed to generate an average of -$15,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]

There are presently around $269 million, or 95.70% of DBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,602,636, which is approximately 2.092% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,800,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.39 million in DBD stocks shares; and GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, currently with $19.42 million in DBD stock with ownership of nearly 2.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE:DBD] by around 8,831,600 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 6,014,733 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 58,152,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,999,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBD stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,503,836 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 700,766 shares during the same period.