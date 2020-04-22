Deutsche Bank Downgrade Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] traded at a low on 04/21/20, posting a -2.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.57. The results of the trading session contributed to over 6750665 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Penn National Gaming Inc. stands at 8.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.31%.

The market cap for PENN stock reached $1.65 billion, with 121.49 million shares outstanding and 109.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.13M shares, PENN reached a trading volume of 6750665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $28.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Penn National Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $25 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Penn National Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on PENN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn National Gaming Inc. is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PENN stock performed recently?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.89. With this latest performance, PENN shares gained by 71.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.51 for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.20, while it was recorded at 13.76 for the last single week of trading, and 21.45 for the last 200 days.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Penn National Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Penn National Gaming Inc. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Penn National Gaming Inc. go to 38.65%.

Insider trade positions for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]

There are presently around $1,506 million, or 94.90% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,192,813, which is approximately -3.854% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,420,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.53 million in PENN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $140.6 million in PENN stock with ownership of nearly -0.273% of the company’s market capitalization.

133 institutional holders increased their position in Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 10,019,782 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 17,481,430 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 81,068,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,569,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,134,743 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,449,686 shares during the same period.