Craig Hallum slashes price target on FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] – find out why.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] closed the trading session at $1.62 on 04/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.59, while the highest price level was $1.68. The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.46 percent and weekly performance of -1.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 462.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.50M shares, FCEL reached to a volume of 5162099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2020, representing the official price target for FuelCell Energy Inc. stock. On June 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for FCEL shares from 2.75 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FuelCell Energy Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

FCEL stock trade performance evaluation

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, FCEL shares gained by 32.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 462.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.02 for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7271, while it was recorded at 1.6000 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9899 for the last 200 days.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.65 and a Gross Margin at -1.50. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.90.

Return on Total Capital for FCEL is now -17.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.11. Additionally, FCEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] managed to generate an average of -$150,069 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.FuelCell Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FuelCell Energy Inc. posted -2.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.86/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FuelCell Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32 million, or 10.40% of FCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,401,080, which is approximately 90.054% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,726,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.0 million in FCEL stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.28 million in FCEL stock with ownership of nearly 85.845% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FuelCell Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL] by around 12,888,715 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 2,499,450 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,226,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,615,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCEL stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,385,466 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,701,983 shares during the same period.