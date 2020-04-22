Cowen Reiterated Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.55% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.81%. Over the last 12 months, MPC stock dropped by -61.20%. The one-year Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.16. The average equity rating for MPC stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.84 billion, with 710.11 million shares outstanding and 646.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.87M shares, MPC stock reached a trading volume of 11589781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $50.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. On February 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MPC shares from 69 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 3.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MPC Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.81. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 25.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.39 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.34, while it was recorded at 23.99 for the last single week of trading, and 51.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Petroleum Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.15 and a Gross Margin at +7.76. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.14.

Return on Total Capital for MPC is now 8.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.95. Additionally, MPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] managed to generate an average of $43,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

MPC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -280.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to -0.35%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,540 million, or 78.90% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57,679,661, which is approximately 4.938% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 53,872,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $804.84 million in MPC stock with ownership of nearly 1.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 542 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 47,274,316 shares. Additionally, 574 investors decreased positions by around 48,157,769 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 409,183,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 504,615,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,898,083 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 10,595,331 shares during the same period.