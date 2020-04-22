Citigroup slashes price target on Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] – find out why.

Gannett Co. Inc. [NYSE: GCI] closed the trading session at $0.78 on 04/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.76, while the highest price level was $0.80. The stocks have a year to date performance of -87.76 percent and weekly performance of -21.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -91.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -51.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -88.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, GCI reached to a volume of 3408072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCI shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCI stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gannett Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2018, representing the official price target for Gannett Co. Inc. stock. On November 02, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for GCI shares from 19 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gannett Co. Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

GCI stock trade performance evaluation

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.88. With this latest performance, GCI shares dropped by -51.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.84 for Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.0421, while it was recorded at 0.8644 for the last single week of trading, and 6.6728 for the last 200 days.

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.72 and a Gross Margin at +36.21. Gannett Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.42.

Return on Total Capital for GCI is now 3.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.82. Additionally, GCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 197.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] managed to generate an average of -$5,638 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Gannett Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gannett Co. Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GCI.

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $90 million, or 90.20% of GCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GCI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,425,173, which is approximately 3.638% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,985,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.44 million in GCI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $7.85 million in GCI stock with ownership of nearly -1.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gannett Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Gannett Co. Inc. [NYSE:GCI] by around 11,476,977 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 29,709,202 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 71,092,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,278,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GCI stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,553,449 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 16,613,754 shares during the same period.