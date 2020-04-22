CFRA lifts Macy’s Inc. [M] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] slipped around -0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.22 at the close of the session, down -1.69%. Macy’s Inc. stock is now -69.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. M Stock saw the intraday high of $5.28 and lowest of $4.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.76, which means current price is +19.18% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 23.66M shares, M reached a trading volume of 28280251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Macy’s Inc. [M]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $8.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CFRA have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $18 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $18, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on M stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 6.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has M stock performed recently?

Macy’s Inc. [M] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.81. With this latest performance, M shares dropped by -13.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.56 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.49, while it was recorded at 5.59 for the last single week of trading, and 15.10 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.59 and a Gross Margin at +36.24. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.23.

Return on Total Capital for M is now 9.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macy’s Inc. [M] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.21. Additionally, M Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Macy’s Inc. [M] managed to generate an average of $4,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 52.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Macy’s Inc. [M]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Macy’s Inc. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M.

Insider trade positions for Macy’s Inc. [M]

There are presently around $1,519 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,581,610, which is approximately 0.013% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,870,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.3 million in M stocks shares; and YACKTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $129.81 million in M stock with ownership of nearly 2.879% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macy’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 46,607,533 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 46,006,255 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 193,421,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,035,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,326,284 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 10,940,519 shares during the same period.