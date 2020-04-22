Cerner Corporation [CERN] fell -6.54% so far this year. What now?

Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ: CERN] loss -2.36% or -1.66 points to close at $68.59 with a heavy trading volume of 2482303 shares. It opened the trading session at $69.07, the shares rose to $70.05 and dropped to $67.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CERN points out that the company has recorded 1.22% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, CERN reached to a volume of 2482303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cerner Corporation [CERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERN shares is $77.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Cerner Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Cerner Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $84, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on CERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerner Corporation is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for CERN in the course of the last twelve months was 26.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for CERN stock

Cerner Corporation [CERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, CERN shares gained by 21.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.07 for Cerner Corporation [CERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.01, while it was recorded at 69.14 for the last single week of trading, and 69.98 for the last 200 days.

Cerner Corporation [CERN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerner Corporation [CERN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.06 and a Gross Margin at +75.65. Cerner Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.30.

Return on Total Capital for CERN is now 12.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cerner Corporation [CERN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.73. Additionally, CERN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerner Corporation [CERN] managed to generate an average of $19,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Cerner Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Cerner Corporation [CERN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cerner Corporation posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cerner Corporation go to 13.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cerner Corporation [CERN]

There are presently around $18,166 million, or 85.70% of CERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,451,876, which is approximately -0.985% of the company’s market cap and around 3.64% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,516,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in CERN stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $1.02 billion in CERN stock with ownership of nearly 0.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerner Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ:CERN] by around 17,127,078 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 20,800,891 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 220,658,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,586,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERN stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,464,987 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 4,833,752 shares during the same period.