Thursday, April 23, 2020
Carvana Co. [CVNA] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $110

By Edison Baldwin
Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.58% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.78%. Over the last 12 months, CVNA stock rose by 30.86%. The one-year Carvana Co. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.43. The average equity rating for CVNA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.16 billion, with 165.41 million shares outstanding and 62.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, CVNA stock reached a trading volume of 4091982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carvana Co. [CVNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $80.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Carvana Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on CVNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 10.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

CVNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Carvana Co. [CVNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, CVNA shares gained by 191.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.39 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.00, while it was recorded at 77.30 for the last single week of trading, and 77.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carvana Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carvana Co. [CVNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.11 and a Gross Margin at +11.85. Carvana Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.91.

Return on Total Capital for CVNA is now -20.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carvana Co. [CVNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,660.92. Additionally, CVNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,018.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carvana Co. [CVNA] managed to generate an average of -$15,655 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.58.Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

CVNA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carvana Co. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVNA.

Carvana Co. [CVNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,186 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,017,003, which is approximately -1.858% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,600,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $449.68 million in CVNA stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $394.51 million in CVNA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carvana Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Carvana Co. [NYSE:CVNA] by around 9,940,856 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 8,098,159 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 46,541,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,580,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVNA stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,625,281 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,744,575 shares during the same period.

Previous articleNielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] Revenue clocked in at $6.50 billion, down -41.18% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleLadenburg Thalmann slashes price target on Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] – find out why.

