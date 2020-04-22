BTIG Research lifts Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] traded at a low on 04/21/20, posting a -3.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $143.27. The results of the trading session contributed to over 9533142 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zoom Video Communications Inc. stands at 7.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.47%.

The market cap for ZM stock reached $40.32 billion, with 281.42 million shares outstanding and 106.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.43M shares, ZM reached a trading volume of 9533142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $123.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $105, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on ZM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 12.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 64.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 354.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has ZM stock performed recently?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, ZM shares gained by 9.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.59 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.63, while it was recorded at 148.83 for the last single week of trading, and 89.11 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 32.53%.