Brinker International Inc. [EAT] Stock trading around $14.92 per share: What’s Next?

Brinker International Inc. [NYSE: EAT] loss -2.36% on the last trading session, reaching $14.92 price per share at the time. Brinker International Inc. represents 37.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $561.14 million with the latest information. EAT stock price has been found in the range of $14.50 to $15.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, EAT reached a trading volume of 3265160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brinker International Inc. [EAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAT shares is $27.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Brinker International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $49 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Brinker International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on EAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brinker International Inc. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for EAT stock

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, EAT shares gained by 60.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.91 for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.23, while it was recorded at 15.03 for the last single week of trading, and 37.23 for the last 200 days.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brinker International Inc. [EAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.78 and a Gross Margin at +11.66. Brinker International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.81.

Return on Total Capital for EAT is now 35.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.61. Additionally, EAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 277.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brinker International Inc. [EAT] managed to generate an average of $2,759 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 52.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.39.Brinker International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brinker International Inc. posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brinker International Inc. go to -11.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brinker International Inc. [EAT]

There are presently around $645 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,585,169, which is approximately -9.99% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,570,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.83 million in EAT stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $47.49 million in EAT stock with ownership of nearly 15.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brinker International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Brinker International Inc. [NYSE:EAT] by around 2,400,900 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 7,080,592 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 32,758,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,239,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 650,195 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,713,931 shares during the same period.