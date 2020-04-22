Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] Is Currently -3.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Boston Properties Inc. [NYSE: BXP] plunged by -$3.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $89.67 during the day while it closed the day at $88.43. Boston Properties Inc. stock has also loss -16.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BXP stock has declined by -37.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.11% and lost -35.86% year-on date.

The market cap for BXP stock reached $14.55 billion, with 164.57 million shares outstanding and 155.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, BXP reached a trading volume of 1724971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXP shares is $131.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Boston Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Boston Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $152, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on BXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Properties Inc. is set at 7.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXP in the course of the last twelve months was 39.77.

BXP stock trade performance evaluation

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.32. With this latest performance, BXP shares gained by 7.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.56 for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.29, while it was recorded at 93.82 for the last single week of trading, and 128.55 for the last 200 days.

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.55 and a Gross Margin at +40.27. Boston Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.58.

Return on Total Capital for BXP is now 3.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.25. Additionally, BXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 222.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] managed to generate an average of $686,229 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boston Properties Inc. posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Properties Inc. go to 7.00%.

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,758 million, or 98.60% of BXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,235,548, which is approximately 0.752% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,053,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in BXP stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $1.19 billion in BXP stock with ownership of nearly 22.598% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Properties Inc. [NYSE:BXP] by around 7,359,677 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 7,152,732 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 135,941,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,454,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXP stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 697,994 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,768,330 shares during the same period.