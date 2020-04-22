BofA/Merrill slashes price target on Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] – find out why.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE: CCI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.69% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.69%. Over the last 12 months, CCI stock rose by 30.26%. The one-year Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.2. The average equity rating for CCI stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $66.81 billion, with 418.45 million shares outstanding and 414.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, CCI stock reached a trading volume of 2103751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $163.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $125 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is set at 9.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

CCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.69. With this latest performance, CCI shares gained by 24.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.79 for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.45, while it was recorded at 162.68 for the last single week of trading, and 142.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.94 and a Gross Margin at +38.70. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.09.

Return on Total Capital for CCI is now 2.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.15. Additionally, CCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 224.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] managed to generate an average of $168,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

CCI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) go to 21.00%.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62,750 million, or 96.00% of CCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,824,555, which is approximately 0.684% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,693,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.66 billion in CCI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.21 billion in CCI stock with ownership of nearly 6.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 563 institutional holders increased their position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE:CCI] by around 25,003,078 shares. Additionally, 425 investors decreased positions by around 26,034,496 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 335,307,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 386,345,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCI stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,300,613 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,440,580 shares during the same period.