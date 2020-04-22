Barclays lifts RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE: RLJ] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.91 during the day while it closed the day at $7.84. RLJ Lodging Trust stock has also loss -2.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RLJ stock has declined by -53.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -52.74% and lost -55.76% year-on date.

The market cap for RLJ stock reached $1.34 billion, with 171.46 million shares outstanding and 162.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, RLJ reached a trading volume of 2280135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLJ shares is $12.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for RLJ Lodging Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $17 to $11.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for RLJ Lodging Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on RLJ stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for RLJ shares from 19 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLJ Lodging Trust is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for RLJ in the course of the last twelve months was 5.63.

RLJ stock trade performance evaluation

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.00. With this latest performance, RLJ shares gained by 68.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.37 for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.25, while it was recorded at 7.82 for the last single week of trading, and 15.23 for the last 200 days.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.01 and a Gross Margin at +19.04. RLJ Lodging Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.13.

Return on Total Capital for RLJ is now 2.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.35. Additionally, RLJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] managed to generate an average of $1,469,414 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RLJ Lodging Trust posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLJ Lodging Trust go to -9.10%.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,172 million, or 97.30% of RLJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,950,151, which is approximately -1.952% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,169,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.33 million in RLJ stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $73.17 million in RLJ stock with ownership of nearly -2.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RLJ Lodging Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE:RLJ] by around 6,964,097 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 14,860,188 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 129,553,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,377,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLJ stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,859,903 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 8,391,081 shares during the same period.