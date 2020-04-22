Baker Hughes Company [BKR] fell -50.25% so far this year. What now?

Baker Hughes Company [NYSE: BKR] loss -1.77% on the last trading session, reaching $12.75 price per share at the time. Baker Hughes Company represents 1.06 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.48 billion with the latest information. BKR stock price has been found in the range of $12.42 to $13.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.31M shares, BKR reached a trading volume of 6510892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $16.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on BKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 27.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for BKR stock

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.49. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 27.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.75 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.61, while it was recorded at 12.85 for the last single week of trading, and 20.97 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.82 and a Gross Margin at +21.49. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.54.

Return on Total Capital for BKR is now 3.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.04. Additionally, BKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] managed to generate an average of $1,882 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baker Hughes Company posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 30.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baker Hughes Company [BKR]

There are presently around $12,968 million, or 96.50% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO with ownership of 377,427,884, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 78,103,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in BKR stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $990.56 million in BKR stock with ownership of nearly -0.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baker Hughes Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 304 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NYSE:BKR] by around 50,042,539 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 61,825,328 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 887,185,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 999,053,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,868,674 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 5,312,907 shares during the same period.