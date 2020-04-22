aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] is -22.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

aTyr Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: LIFE] traded at a high on 04/21/20, posting a 5.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.25. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2621575 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of aTyr Pharma Inc. stands at 9.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.72%.

The market cap for LIFE stock reached $30.68 million, with 9.44 million shares outstanding and 8.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 177.40K shares, LIFE reached a trading volume of 2621575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIFE shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for aTyr Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for aTyr Pharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for aTyr Pharma Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 76.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29.

How has LIFE stock performed recently?

aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.84. With this latest performance, LIFE shares gained by 25.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.42 for aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.27, while it was recorded at 3.02 for the last single week of trading, and 3.85 for the last 200 days.

aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] shares currently have an operating margin of -5445.02. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5593.13.

Return on Total Capital for LIFE is now -55.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.37. Additionally, LIFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] managed to generate an average of -$536,432 per employee.aTyr Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, aTyr Pharma Inc. posted -2.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for aTyr Pharma Inc. go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]

There are presently around $6 million, or 30.90% of LIFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIFE stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 595,072, which is approximately 8.195% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 491,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 million in LIFE stocks shares; and VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, currently with $708000.0 in LIFE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in aTyr Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in aTyr Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:LIFE] by around 159,089 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 528,633 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,293,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,980,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIFE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 107,717 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 31,056 shares during the same period.