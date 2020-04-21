Thursday, April 23, 2020
type here...
Market

Wolfe Research slashes price target on Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] – find out why.

By Edison Baldwin
0
0

Must read

Finance

Danaher Corporation [DHR] moved up 0.41: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Danaher Corporation jumped around 0.62 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $152.76 at the close of the session, up 0.41%. Danaher Corporation...
Read more
Industry

Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] Revenue clocked in at $6.07 billion, down -36.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Robert Half International Inc. price plunged by -1.89 percent to reach at -$0.78. A sum of 1523313 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Industry

PPL Corporation [PPL] is -29.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
PPL Corporation loss -4.32% or -1.14 points to close at $25.25 with a heavy trading volume of 4662272 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Companies

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] gain 70.88% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.16% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

Wyndham Destinations Inc. [NYSE: WYND] slipped around -0.86 points on Monday, while shares priced at $22.27 at the close of the session, down -3.72%. Wyndham Destinations Inc. stock is now -56.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WYND Stock saw the intraday high of $23.35 and lowest of $21.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.13, which means current price is +62.08% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, WYND reached a trading volume of 1430261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYND shares is $42.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYND stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Wyndham Destinations Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wyndham Destinations Inc. is set at 3.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for WYND in the course of the last twelve months was 11.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

How has WYND stock performed recently?

Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.79. With this latest performance, WYND shares gained by 29.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.98 for Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.83, while it was recorded at 22.68 for the last single week of trading, and 43.26 for the last 200 days.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.46 and a Gross Margin at +32.43. Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.11.

Return on Total Capital for WYND is now 16.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.45. Additionally, WYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] managed to generate an average of $21,733 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wyndham Destinations Inc. posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wyndham Destinations Inc. go to 14.19%.

Insider trade positions for Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND]

There are presently around $1,801 million, or 94.70% of WYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYND stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,771,369, which is approximately 0.402% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,667,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.48 million in WYND stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $132.92 million in WYND stock with ownership of nearly -10.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wyndham Destinations Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Wyndham Destinations Inc. [NYSE:WYND] by around 4,729,256 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 8,862,456 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 64,254,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,845,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYND stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,380,410 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,453,968 shares during the same period.

Previous articleCompass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI] is -28.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleMarket cap of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH] reaches 250.51M – now what?

More articles

Market

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] Stock trading around $2.53 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Diversified Healthcare Trust gained 1.41% or 0.04 points to close at $2.53 with a heavy trading volume of 1633877 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Market

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] Revenue clocked in at $15.31 billion, down -9.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. loss -1.88% on the last trading session, reaching $70.96 price per share at the time. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc....
Read more
Market

Wells Fargo Downgrade Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Alliance Data Systems Corporation loss -1.43% on the last trading session, reaching $35.97 price per share at the time. Alliance Data Systems Corporation...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] Revenue clocked in at $15.31 billion, down -9.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. loss -1.88% on the last trading session, reaching $70.96 price per share at the time. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc....
Read more
Industry

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] Is Currently -3.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Boston Properties Inc. plunged by -$3.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $89.67 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Nautilus Inc. [NLS] moved up 8.86: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Nautilus Inc. traded at a high on 04/21/20, posting a 8.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.04. The results...
Read more
Companies

why Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.31

Brandon Evans - 0
Apollo Global Management Inc. price plunged by -4.75 percent to reach at -$1.77. A sum of 1914832 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Market

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] Stock trading around $2.53 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Diversified Healthcare Trust gained 1.41% or 0.04 points to close at $2.53 with a heavy trading volume of 1633877 shares. It opened the...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] Revenue clocked in at $15.31 billion, down -9.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. loss -1.88% on the last trading session, reaching $70.96 price per share at the time. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc....
Read more
Industry

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] Is Currently -3.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Boston Properties Inc. plunged by -$3.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $89.67 during the day while...
Read more

Popular Category