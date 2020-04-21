Wolfe Research slashes price target on Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] – find out why.

Align Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: ALGN] closed the trading session at $196.71 on 04/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $188.39, while the highest price level was $205.00. The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.50 percent and weekly performance of 5.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 38.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, ALGN reached to a volume of 1379371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Align Technology Inc. [ALGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALGN shares is $246.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Align Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $220 to $240. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2019, representing the official price target for Align Technology Inc. stock. On July 25, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ALGN shares from 340 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Align Technology Inc. is set at 16.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALGN in the course of the last twelve months was 26.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ALGN stock trade performance evaluation

Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.92. With this latest performance, ALGN shares gained by 38.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.69 for Align Technology Inc. [ALGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 205.73, while it was recorded at 188.78 for the last single week of trading, and 228.07 for the last 200 days.

Align Technology Inc. [ALGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.38 and a Gross Margin at +72.97. Align Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.40.

Return on Total Capital for ALGN is now 38.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.40. Additionally, ALGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] managed to generate an average of $30,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Align Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Align Technology Inc. posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Align Technology Inc. go to 19.57%.

Align Technology Inc. [ALGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,902 million, or 86.50% of ALGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,999,988, which is approximately 0.899% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,468,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 billion in ALGN stocks shares; and EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $906.75 million in ALGN stock with ownership of nearly -0.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Align Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 338 institutional holders increased their position in Align Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:ALGN] by around 6,382,023 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 5,085,003 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 55,382,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,849,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALGN stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,240,454 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,305,181 shares during the same period.