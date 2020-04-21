Thursday, April 23, 2020
why Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.00

By Brandon Evans
Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPTT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.33% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.73%. Over the last 12 months, OPTT stock dropped by -84.29%. The one-year Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.33. The average equity rating for OPTT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.72 million, with 9.33 million shares outstanding and 9.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 215.01K shares, OPTT stock reached a trading volume of 13043177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPTT shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPTT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2013, representing the official price target for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $14, while UBS kept a Buy rating on OPTT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23.

OPTT Stock Performance Analysis:

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.73. With this latest performance, OPTT shares gained by 8.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.88 for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5217, while it was recorded at 0.4422 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1698 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ocean Power Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2099.84 and a Gross Margin at -106.17. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1937.66.

Return on Total Capital for OPTT is now -101.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] managed to generate an average of -$314,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.50% of OPTT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPTT stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 211,891, which is approximately -7.539% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8000.0 in OPTT stocks shares; and PRESTIGE WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $0.0 in OPTT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPTT] by around 1,024 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 240,169 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 9,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPTT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,000 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 222,321 shares during the same period.

