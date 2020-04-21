why Harmonic Inc. [HLIT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.69

Harmonic Inc. [NASDAQ: HLIT] jumped around 0.11 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.76 at the close of the session, up 1.65%. Harmonic Inc. stock is now -13.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HLIT Stock saw the intraday high of $6.83 and lowest of $6.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.57, which means current price is +52.25% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 916.48K shares, HLIT reached a trading volume of 1620553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Harmonic Inc. [HLIT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLIT shares is $8.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLIT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Harmonic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $7 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2019, representing the official price target for Harmonic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.75, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on HLIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmonic Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLIT in the course of the last twelve months was 29.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has HLIT stock performed recently?

Harmonic Inc. [HLIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.75. With this latest performance, HLIT shares gained by 27.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.92 for Harmonic Inc. [HLIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.99, while it was recorded at 6.52 for the last single week of trading, and 6.99 for the last 200 days.

Harmonic Inc. [HLIT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harmonic Inc. [HLIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.37 and a Gross Margin at +54.92. Harmonic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.47.

Return on Total Capital for HLIT is now 4.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harmonic Inc. [HLIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.79. Additionally, HLIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harmonic Inc. [HLIT] managed to generate an average of -$5,055 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Harmonic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Harmonic Inc. [HLIT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Harmonic Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmonic Inc. go to 35.00%.

Insider trade positions for Harmonic Inc. [HLIT]

There are presently around $559 million, or 88.20% of HLIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLIT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 15,268,169, which is approximately -2.291% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,991,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.05 million in HLIT stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $39.71 million in HLIT stock with ownership of nearly -1.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harmonic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Harmonic Inc. [NASDAQ:HLIT] by around 6,604,638 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 5,385,289 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 72,013,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,003,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLIT stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,740,574 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 432,646 shares during the same period.