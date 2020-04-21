Thursday, April 23, 2020
type here...
Industry

why Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.00

By Edison Baldwin
0
0

Must read

Market

BofA/Merrill slashes price target on MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
MGIC Investment Corporation loss -4.81% or -0.28 points to close at $5.54 with a heavy trading volume of 6189101 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Finance

DA Davidson slashes price target on Elastic N.V. [ESTC] – find out why.

Edison Baldwin - 0
Elastic N.V. traded at a low on 04/20/20, posting a -0.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $61.28. The results...
Read more
Market

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] moved down -21.67: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. loss -21.67% on the last trading session, reaching $1.41 price per share at the time. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp....
Read more
Market

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] Is Currently 3.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
Exact Sciences Corporation gained 3.63% or 2.71 points to close at $77.36 with a heavy trading volume of 2706223 shares. It opened the...
Read more

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] loss -3.70% on the last trading session, reaching $3.38 price per share at the time. Genworth Financial Inc. represents 506.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.71 billion with the latest information. GNW stock price has been found in the range of $3.33 to $3.515.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.43M shares, GNW reached a trading volume of 4739840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 0.82.

Trading performance analysis for GNW stock

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.59. With this latest performance, GNW shares dropped by -13.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.59 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.92, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading, and 4.13 for the last 200 days.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.70. Genworth Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.58.

Return on Total Capital for GNW is now 5.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.68. Additionally, GNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] managed to generate an average of $146,774 per employee.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genworth Financial Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]

There are presently around $1,310 million, or 73.60% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 59,792,202, which is approximately 0.49% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,171,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.57 million in GNW stocks shares; and MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $65.51 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly -5.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

138 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 45,064,320 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 31,301,178 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 296,720,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 373,085,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,545,001 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,587,320 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMarket cap of Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] reaches 51.21B – now what?
Next articleMedtronic plc [MDT] Is Currently -1.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

More articles

Industry

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] Is Currently -3.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Boston Properties Inc. plunged by -$3.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $89.67 during the day while...
Read more
Industry

Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Campbell Soup Company [CPB] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Campbell Soup Company plunged by -$0.86 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $51.80 during the day while...
Read more
Industry

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] Stock trading around $28.48 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
II-VI Incorporated closed the trading session at $28.48 on 04/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.44, while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] Revenue clocked in at $15.31 billion, down -9.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. loss -1.88% on the last trading session, reaching $70.96 price per share at the time. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc....
Read more
Industry

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] Is Currently -3.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Boston Properties Inc. plunged by -$3.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $89.67 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Nautilus Inc. [NLS] moved up 8.86: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Nautilus Inc. traded at a high on 04/21/20, posting a 8.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.04. The results...
Read more
Companies

why Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.31

Brandon Evans - 0
Apollo Global Management Inc. price plunged by -4.75 percent to reach at -$1.77. A sum of 1914832 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Market

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] Stock trading around $2.53 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Diversified Healthcare Trust gained 1.41% or 0.04 points to close at $2.53 with a heavy trading volume of 1633877 shares. It opened the...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] Revenue clocked in at $15.31 billion, down -9.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. loss -1.88% on the last trading session, reaching $70.96 price per share at the time. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc....
Read more
Industry

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] Is Currently -3.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Boston Properties Inc. plunged by -$3.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $89.67 during the day while...
Read more

Popular Category