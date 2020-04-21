why Equifax Inc. [EFX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $143.00

Equifax Inc. [NYSE: EFX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.69% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.62%. Over the last 12 months, EFX stock rose by 0.09%. The one-year Equifax Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.02. The average equity rating for EFX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.63 billion, with 124.23 million shares outstanding and 121.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, EFX stock reached a trading volume of 1459021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Equifax Inc. [EFX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EFX shares is $143.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EFX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Equifax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Equifax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on EFX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equifax Inc. is set at 8.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23.

EFX Stock Performance Analysis:

Equifax Inc. [EFX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62. With this latest performance, EFX shares gained by 9.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.45 for Equifax Inc. [EFX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.21, while it was recorded at 125.97 for the last single week of trading, and 140.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equifax Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equifax Inc. [EFX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.60 and a Gross Margin at +47.18. Equifax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.37.

Return on Total Capital for EFX is now 8.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equifax Inc. [EFX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.08. Additionally, EFX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equifax Inc. [EFX] managed to generate an average of -$35,607 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Equifax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

EFX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equifax Inc. posted 1.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.36/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equifax Inc. go to 4.93%.

Equifax Inc. [EFX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,613 million, or 98.00% of EFX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EFX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,156,681, which is approximately 0.701% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 10,558,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in EFX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.29 billion in EFX stock with ownership of nearly 46.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equifax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in Equifax Inc. [NYSE:EFX] by around 9,127,136 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 9,500,967 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 95,559,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,188,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EFX stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 966,537 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,375,608 shares during the same period.