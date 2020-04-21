Valaris plc [VAL] is -93.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Valaris plc [NYSE: VAL] loss -5.29% on the last trading session, reaching $0.43 price per share at the time. Valaris plc represents 242.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $103.42 million with the latest information. VAL stock price has been found in the range of $0.405 to $0.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.96M shares, VAL reached a trading volume of 8199835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Valaris plc [VAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VAL shares is $2.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Valaris plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Valaris plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valaris plc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for VAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for VAL stock

Valaris plc [VAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.80. With this latest performance, VAL shares dropped by -22.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.06 for Valaris plc [VAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0031, while it was recorded at 0.4984 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6747 for the last 200 days.

Valaris plc [VAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valaris plc [VAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.67 and a Gross Margin at -17.34. Valaris plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.65.

Return on Total Capital for VAL is now -3.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valaris plc [VAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.74. Additionally, VAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valaris plc [VAL] managed to generate an average of -$34,155 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Valaris plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Valaris plc [VAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valaris plc posted -1.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.54/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VAL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Valaris plc [VAL]

There are presently around $94 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VAL stocks are: LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 36,982,076, which is approximately 316.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,122,486 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.51 million in VAL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.35 million in VAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.835% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valaris plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Valaris plc [NYSE:VAL] by around 51,751,843 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 61,316,745 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 95,153,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,221,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VAL stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,637,140 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 13,665,195 shares during the same period.