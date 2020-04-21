TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] stock Downgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $1

TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TTI] traded at a low on 04/20/20, posting a -9.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.23. The results of the trading session contributed to over 3368398 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TETRA Technologies Inc. stands at 12.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.14%.

The market cap for TTI stock reached $30.24 million, with 134.09 million shares outstanding and 121.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, TTI reached a trading volume of 3368398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]?

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for TETRA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $2.25 to $1.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for TETRA Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2 to $1, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on TTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TETRA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has TTI stock performed recently?

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.27. With this latest performance, TTI shares dropped by -44.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.38 for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7263, while it was recorded at 0.2381 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4237 for the last 200 days.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.38 and a Gross Margin at +17.85. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.22.

Return on Total Capital for TTI is now 4.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,655.11. Additionally, TTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,609.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] managed to generate an average of -$52,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.TETRA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TETRA Technologies Inc. go to 29.00%.

Insider trade positions for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]

There are presently around $26 million, or 84.10% of TTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,502,995, which is approximately 3.358% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 10,879,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.72 million in TTI stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $1.96 million in TTI stock with ownership of nearly 6.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TETRA Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE:TTI] by around 8,395,159 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 6,327,700 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 90,245,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,968,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTI stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,141,056 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,450,708 shares during the same period.