Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $150

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] price surged by 0.73 percent to reach at $0.91. A sum of 1880963 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.47M shares. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares reached a high of $125.66 and dropped to a low of $123.1102 until finishing in the latest session at $125.35.

The one-year TTWO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.31. The average equity rating for TTWO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $131.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $133, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on TTWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 6.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTWO in the course of the last twelve months was 17.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

TTWO Stock Performance Analysis:

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.46. With this latest performance, TTWO shares gained by 17.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.69 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.95, while it was recorded at 124.58 for the last single week of trading, and 121.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.65 and a Gross Margin at +41.25. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.51.

Return on Total Capital for TTWO is now 11.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] managed to generate an average of $68,214 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

TTWO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 12.42%.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,032 million, or 94.90% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,094,339, which is approximately 6.217% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,076,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $654.51 million in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly 2.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 304 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 14,345,361 shares. Additionally, 279 investors decreased positions by around 13,825,021 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 76,556,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,726,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,345,365 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 4,378,018 shares during the same period.