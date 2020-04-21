STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] Revenue clocked in at $406.00 million, down -19.89% YTD: What’s Next?

STAG Industrial Inc. [NYSE: STAG] price plunged by -3.03 percent to reach at -$0.79. A sum of 1400683 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.72M shares. STAG Industrial Inc. shares reached a high of $25.99 and dropped to a low of $25.16 until finishing in the latest session at $25.29.

The one-year STAG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.45. The average equity rating for STAG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STAG shares is $29.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for STAG Industrial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $33 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for STAG Industrial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $34, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on STAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STAG Industrial Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

STAG Stock Performance Analysis:

STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, STAG shares gained by 16.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.82 for STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.38, while it was recorded at 25.99 for the last single week of trading, and 29.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into STAG Industrial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.81 and a Gross Margin at +35.74. STAG Industrial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.85.

Return on Total Capital for STAG is now 1.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.09. Additionally, STAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] managed to generate an average of $680,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

STAG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, STAG Industrial Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAG Industrial Inc. go to 7.00%.

STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,303 million, or 86.90% of STAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,242,345, which is approximately 3.644% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,155,342 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $395.25 million in STAG stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $156.73 million in STAG stock with ownership of nearly -0.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STAG Industrial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in STAG Industrial Inc. [NYSE:STAG] by around 11,314,883 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 9,543,506 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 105,805,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,664,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAG stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,727,938 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 5,191,039 shares during the same period.