Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] Is Currently 6.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE: SMAR] closed the trading session at $53.68 on 04/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $50.06, while the highest price level was $54.0399. The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.50 percent and weekly performance of 23.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, SMAR reached to a volume of 2423683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMAR shares is $48.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Smartsheet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Smartsheet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while First Analysis Sec analysts kept a Outperform rating on SMAR stock. On November 11, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SMAR shares from 62 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smartsheet Inc. is set at 3.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.96.

SMAR stock trade performance evaluation

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.09. With this latest performance, SMAR shares gained by 32.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.56 for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.73, while it was recorded at 49.78 for the last single week of trading, and 44.72 for the last 200 days.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.31 and a Gross Margin at +80.47. Smartsheet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.42.

Return on Total Capital for SMAR is now -27.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.66. Additionally, SMAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] managed to generate an average of -$60,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Smartsheet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Smartsheet Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMAR.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,991 million, or 85.80% of SMAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMAR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 13,584,781, which is approximately 167.631% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,836,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $446.77 million in SMAR stocks shares; and WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $282.78 million in SMAR stock with ownership of nearly -0.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smartsheet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE:SMAR] by around 28,810,655 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 16,926,365 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 52,970,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,707,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMAR stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,041,591 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 6,708,662 shares during the same period.