Robert W. Baird lifts MasTec Inc. [MTZ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MasTec Inc. [NYSE: MTZ] loss -7.53% or -2.62 points to close at $32.18 with a heavy trading volume of 1708436 shares. It opened the trading session at $33.55, the shares rose to $33.59 and dropped to $31.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MTZ points out that the company has recorded -52.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -42.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, MTZ reached to a volume of 1708436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MasTec Inc. [MTZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTZ shares is $49.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for MasTec Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $63 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2019, representing the official price target for MasTec Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $70, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on MTZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MasTec Inc. is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTZ in the course of the last twelve months was 5.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for MTZ stock

MasTec Inc. [MTZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.42. With this latest performance, MTZ shares gained by 18.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.18 for MasTec Inc. [MTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.21, while it was recorded at 33.88 for the last single week of trading, and 56.94 for the last 200 days.

MasTec Inc. [MTZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MasTec Inc. [MTZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.05 and a Gross Margin at +12.22. MasTec Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.46.

Return on Total Capital for MTZ is now 18.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MasTec Inc. [MTZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.36. Additionally, MTZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.50.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.50.MasTec Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MasTec Inc. [MTZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MasTec Inc. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MasTec Inc. go to 10.51%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MasTec Inc. [MTZ]

There are presently around $2,252 million, or 88.60% of MTZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTZ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,064,018, which is approximately 2.355% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,908,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.43 million in MTZ stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $144.69 million in MTZ stock with ownership of nearly 11.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MasTec Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in MasTec Inc. [NYSE:MTZ] by around 9,973,878 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 5,801,237 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 48,939,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,714,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTZ stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,232,329 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,534,142 shares during the same period.