RingCentral Inc. [RNG] Revenue clocked in at $902.90 million, up 50.06% YTD: What’s Next?

RingCentral Inc. [NYSE: RNG] jumped around 16.6 points on Monday, while shares priced at $253.11 at the close of the session, up 7.02%. RingCentral Inc. stock is now 50.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RNG Stock saw the intraday high of $254.94 and lowest of $235.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 256.60, which means current price is +87.70% above from all time high which was touched on 03/30/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, RNG reached a trading volume of 1971696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RingCentral Inc. [RNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNG shares is $247.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for RingCentral Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for RingCentral Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $230, while Dougherty & Company kept a Buy rating on RNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RingCentral Inc. is set at 21.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for RNG in the course of the last twelve months was 591.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has RNG stock performed recently?

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.97. With this latest performance, RNG shares gained by 37.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.22 for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 216.73, while it was recorded at 235.21 for the last single week of trading, and 171.23 for the last 200 days.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RingCentral Inc. [RNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.26 and a Gross Margin at +74.43. RingCentral Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.94.

Return on Total Capital for RNG is now -3.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RingCentral Inc. [RNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.62. Additionally, RNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RingCentral Inc. [RNG] managed to generate an average of -$22,686 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.RingCentral Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RingCentral Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RingCentral Inc. go to 16.50%.

Insider trade positions for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]

There are presently around $17,605 million, or 98.40% of RNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 10,191,371, which is approximately 1.508% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,033,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in RNG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.44 billion in RNG stock with ownership of nearly -11.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RingCentral Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in RingCentral Inc. [NYSE:RNG] by around 11,375,458 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 7,349,779 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 55,713,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,438,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNG stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,928,525 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,348,633 shares during the same period.