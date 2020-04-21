Thursday, April 23, 2020
Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] Is Currently 1.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Brandon Evans
0
0

Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE: RVLV] price surged by 1.62 percent to reach at $0.19. A sum of 1652840 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.02M shares. Revolve Group Inc. shares reached a high of $12.85 and dropped to a low of $11.20 until finishing in the latest session at $11.94.

The one-year RVLV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.82. The average equity rating for RVLV stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVLV shares is $15.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Revolve Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Revolve Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $20, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on RVLV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolve Group Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVLV in the course of the last twelve months was 24.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

RVLV Stock Performance Analysis:

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.70. With this latest performance, RVLV shares gained by 35.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.23% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.48 for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.81, while it was recorded at 11.33 for the last single week of trading, and 20.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Revolve Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.00 and a Gross Margin at +52.96. Revolve Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.86.

Return on Total Capital for RVLV is now 45.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] managed to generate an average of -$5,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 110.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.00.Revolve Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

RVLV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVLV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revolve Group Inc. go to 15.66%.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $179 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVLV stocks are: CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 1,489,846, which is approximately -0.236% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,170,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.76 million in RVLV stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $13.72 million in RVLV stock with ownership of nearly 82.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revolve Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE:RVLV] by around 5,047,812 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 7,328,292 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,882,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,258,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVLV stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,747,564 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,846,256 shares during the same period.

