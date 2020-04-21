Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] Stock trading around $16.09 per share: What’s Next?

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RVNC] closed the trading session at $16.09 on 04/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.60, while the highest price level was $16.463. The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.86 percent and weekly performance of 2.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 938.44K shares, RVNC reached to a volume of 1834154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVNC shares is $34.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2019, representing the official price target for Revance Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Outperform rating on RVNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revance Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2210.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.28.

RVNC stock trade performance evaluation

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, RVNC shares gained by 29.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.63 for Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.06, while it was recorded at 15.65 for the last single week of trading, and 16.08 for the last 200 days.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -39820.58. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38602.66.

Return on Total Capital for RVNC is now -81.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.32. Additionally, RVNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] managed to generate an average of -$826,057 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Revance Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.87/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revance Therapeutics Inc. go to 11.60%.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $818 million, or 96.90% of RVNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVNC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 5,788,045, which is approximately 6.959% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 4,840,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.59 million in RVNC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $64.51 million in RVNC stock with ownership of nearly 51.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revance Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Revance Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RVNC] by around 10,437,514 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 2,106,002 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 38,476,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,020,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVNC stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,303,411 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 351,846 shares during the same period.