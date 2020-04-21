Thursday, April 23, 2020
Companies

Raymond James slashes price target on Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC] – find out why.

By Edison Baldwin
Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [NYSE: CLNC] closed the trading session at $3.82 on 04/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.56, while the highest price level was $3.95. The stocks have a year to date performance of -70.97 percent and weekly performance of -16.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -72.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -71.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 868.05K shares, CLNC reached to a volume of 1482011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNC shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2019, representing the official price target for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.97.

CLNC stock trade performance evaluation

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.04. With this latest performance, CLNC shares gained by 30.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.25 for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.03, while it was recorded at 3.92 for the last single week of trading, and 12.42 for the last 200 days.

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.51 and a Gross Margin at +42.08. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.60.

Return on Total Capital for CLNC is now -2.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.87. Additionally, CLNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 224.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.99.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -67.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNC.

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $154 million, or 65.60% of CLNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,723,795, which is approximately 0.771% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,791,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.63 million in CLNC stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $10.27 million in CLNC stock with ownership of nearly 5.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [NYSE:CLNC] by around 5,429,938 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 3,001,310 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 29,335,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,766,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNC stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,972,141 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,240,815 shares during the same period.

